WWE set to hold press conference following major episode of SmackDown

The WWE Universe is buzzing in a major way ahead of tonight's SmackDown. With just a few hours until the latest stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41, word from backstage just dropped on tonight's massive show with WrestleMania implications.

Ad

Rumors and speculation surrounding tonight's SmackDown picked up in a major way when The Rock was announced to return. The appearance is reportedly forcing changes to the lineup, but it's believed The Great One's last-minute appearance will be a vehicle for a major happening or announcement related to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE officials are planning to host a post-SmackDown press conference tonight. WrestleVotes adds that the presser is scheduled to begin at 11pm ET, as soon as SmackDown goes off the air, and it will air across all company platforms.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H often speaks at World Wrestling Entertainment's post-show press conferences, but it remains to be seen if the Chief Content Officer will address the WWE Universe tonight. The planned post-show event is expected to feature some sort of breaking news or fallout from a major show-closing SmackDown happening.

Below is the current advertised lineup for tonight's loaded live SmackDown episode from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans: The Rock returns, Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Tag Team Champions DIY defend against Pretty Deadly, plus six-man action with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga vs. Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE