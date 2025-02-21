WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: THE ROCK RETURNS!!!! Cody Rhodes in HUGE main event; Major championship match; Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline!

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network! Tonight's episode was already looking big, but it is ramping up to be massive thanks to an appearance from The Rock! The show will also feature a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match, a WWE Tag Team Title Match, and a big grudge bout. The following has been promoted for tonight's show: - The Rock returns! - DIY vs. Pretty Deadly. - Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga. - Liv Morgan vs. Naomi. - Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso. - And more! Be sure to return tonight at 8 PM EST as we cover everything that goes down on the big three hour episode! We're on the Road To WrestleMania, so you truly never know what might go down.
