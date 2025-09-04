WWE set for massive return; several backstage names pushing [REPORTS]

WWE has been hosting a lot of international shows in recent years. The company has expanded into new markets and held some events in countries for the first time. It is now reported that they are planning to return to China to host an event for the first time since 2019. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that many influential figures within the Stamford-based promotion are pushing to hold a major event in China soon. A premium live event has also been discussed internally within the company for the same. Hong Kong has been specifically mentioned during these conversations.As reported, these conversations have been ongoing for several months. WWE has hosted eight shows in China so far, with six of them taking place in Shanghai. The company had regularly held house shows in China between 2016 and 2019, before things got shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.It would be great to see the company host a major premium live event in the Land of the Red Dragon.WWE recently hosted the Clash in Paris PLE in FranceThis past weekend, WWE was all over France for its Clash in Paris event. The company hosted last week's episode of SmackDown in Lyon and then came to Paris for the Clash in Paris event and the following night's episode of RAW.The event was a major success as fans from around the world tuned in to watch John Cena beat Logan Paul to record the 99th PLE match victory of his career. The show also featured Becky Lynch helping her husband, Seth Rollins, defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match in the main event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe crowd was electric at all three shows and serenaded AJ Styles as he entered this week's RAW. Fans around the world showed their appreciation for how loud the Paris crowd was.