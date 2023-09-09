WWE have several big options for Roman Reigns' future now, according to veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran recently stated that there are several opponents for Roman Reigns to face in the near future.

Dutch Mantell is a veteran of the wrestling business, who doesn't shy away from giving his expert opinions on the business. He recently had a take on Roman Reigns' WWE future opponents.

Reigns has been a dominant champion ever since he won the Universal Championship three years ago. He has dominated everyone WWE has put in front of him, to the point where there was seemingly no one left for him to face after WrestleMania.

However, that seems to be changing now, with a new crop of talent such as Gunther and LA Knight that are being slowly built to be the perfect challengers for Reigns' title.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell stated that they have more opponents for Reigns now, than they did one and a half years ago.

“I think they got a lot of….they have just increased Roman Reigns’….his opponents, I mean, a lot in the last two weeks because I’m a big fan of Gunther but that’s much much later. They got Cody sitting in the wings, now LA Knight. So, he’s got a lot of opponents. They got at least six months of opponents right there that they didn’t have a year and a half ago. Hell, they didn’t have anybody but Drew McIntyre.” [1:03:10 - 1:03:48]

John Cena calls Roman Reigns the greatest of all time

For many years, John Cena was considered the greatest of all time because of his impressive list of accomplishments. Now, as Cena's wrestling career has slowly come to the end stages, it seems like Roman Reigns has taken over the mantle from the Leader of the Cenation, and even the 15-time World Champion believes so.

Ahead of WWE Superstar Spectacle, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta caught up with John Cena to ask about Reigns being his successor in WWE. Cena replied that the Tribal Chief is the greatest of all time.

"In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time," Cena replied.

Roman's dominant title run recently crossed the 1000-day landmark, making it one of the greatest title reigns of the modern era.

Who, according to you, is the greatest of all time? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, link back with an h/t to Sportskeeda.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.