WWE shares backstage footage of Randy Orton's iconic entrance ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is back in action and on the hunt for Roman Reigns. The company recently shared footage of his WWE entrance taken from backstage.

The Viper went down with a back injury in May 2022 and was written off of WWE television due to an attack from The Bloodline. Randy Orton made his triumphant return during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series and helped Cody Rhodes' team pick up a victory over The Judgment Day in the main event of the show.

After Survivor Series 2023, The Legend Killer has signed an exclusive contract with SmackDown to ensure that he can go after The Bloodline to get revenge for putting him on the shelf. He is scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE shared a new video of Randy Orton's entrance ahead of tonight's edition of RAW in Portland, Oregon. The promotion noted that watching Orton's entrance never gets old and included backstage footage in the video below.

Former WWE manager comments on Randy Orton's return

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes WWE should be pushing Randy Orton more following his return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell stated that he is surprised with how the promotion has booked Orton since his return to action. The legend added that the 43-year-old star is in great shape and would be someone you'd run away from if you stumbled upon him in an alley.

"You know who I am surprised that they are not pushing stronger? Orton. I thought they would be pushing him a lot stronger. I was watching Orton tonight, he is head and shoulders with his specials, the way he looks. He looks like if you met him in a street alley, you would back up. I thought they would push him a little stronger because he is the guy that would fit in with Roman Reigns." [From 54:37 onwards]

Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight battled in a Triple Threat match on last week's edition of SmackDown, but The Bloodline interfered to end the bout in a disqualification. However, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis informed Paul Heyman after the match that The Tribal Chief would be defending the title in a Fatal 4-Way at the premium live event on January 27.

It will be fascinating to see if someone can finally capture the title from Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

