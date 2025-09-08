WWE Shares Becky Lynch's Live Reaction to AJ Lee's Return

AJ Lee made her shocking return last week on SmackDown. Now, WWE has shared Becky Lynch's live reaction to her return.Last week on SmackDown, CM Punk came face-to-face with Becky Lynch once again. After The Man put her hands on the Second City Saint, he got out of the ring and informed her that he was not going to hit a woman, but he knew someone who would. Just then, AJ Lee's music hit, and she made her way out to the ring. Lee got in the ring and attacked Lynch. WWE has now shared a split-screen view of Lee's return. The clip shows Becky Lynch speechless and terrified as Lee entered the ring.Check out the clip here:Vince Russo Commented on AJ Lee's WWE ReturnAJ's WWE return has been the talk of the town since SmackDown. For years, many fans have been hoping to see the former Divas Champion back in the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, several wrestlers and critics have since reacted to her return.Speaking on a recent edition of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo stated that Triple H brought AJ back so that he could get a pop from the crowd. He also speculated that she won't be around for long, or else she might follow the same fate as Nikki Bella, who has not done anything substantial since returning.&quot;I don't know what you don't understand. He (Triple H) is the king of pops. It's another pop. I mean, seriously, that's why AJ Lee is here. It's another pop. I don't think it's gonna be long-term. I mean, I don't. If it is long-term, look at what happened to Nikki Bella. Nothing, zero. The same, exact thing will happen with AJ Lee if she remains on the roster.&quot;Only time will tell if AJ will be in the WWE for long or if this was done to add another layer to the feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.