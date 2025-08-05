  • home icon
  WWE shares biased message ahead of major Becky Lynch clash

WWE shares biased message ahead of major Becky Lynch clash

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 05, 2025 21:47 GMT
Lynch cut a promo last night on RAW.
Lynch cut a promo last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE sent a message of encouragement to a popular star following a surprise challenge from Becky Lynch during last night's edition of RAW. Last night's episode of the red brand aired live from New York and was the first show following an eventful SummerSlam weekend.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch was confronted by Nikki Bella. Lynch took a shot at the former Divas Champion's past relationship with John Cena and then punched her in the face to end their promo. Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa then confronted The Man backstage.

Natalya challenged Lynch to a match, but the champion revealed that she wanted to battle Maxxine Dupri next week on RAW instead. WWE took to Instagram to share the clip and sent a biased message to the popular star. The promotion encouraged Dupri ahead of her clash against Big Time Becks next week, and you can check it out in the post below.

"You got this, @maxxinedupri!!! 👏👏👏"

Lynch got the better of Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Bayley interfered in the match but accidentally struck Valkyria, ultimately costing the 28-year-old her chance to capture the title.

Vince Russo criticizes Becky Lynch's storyline on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the promo between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that he had no idea why Lynch and Bella were suddenly rivals. He noted that he didn't understand what the storyline was between the two stars.

"I can't wait when they get into new feuds, and I'm just waiting to hear what the angle is. What's the angle, guys? Like, I just want to hear the angle. So, the angle here is that Becky Lynch is a liar. I don't even know what the angle is," Russo said. [From 27:20 to 27:40]
You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Maxxine Dupri can pull off the upset next week on WWE RAW.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

