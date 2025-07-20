WWE shares cryptic Wyatt Sicks message following SmackDown

WWE shared a cryptic message about The Wyatt Sicks following this week's episode of SmackDown. Uncle Howdy's faction recently captured the WWE Tag Team Championships on the blue brand.Following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the promotion shared an interesting message about The Wyatt Sicks on social media. The company shared a clip from the group's vignette this past Friday night, along with a cryptic message, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.&quot;One by one by one&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defeated The Street Profits to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships on the July 11 edition of SmackDown. The faction disappeared from television following their loss to The Final Testament last December on RAW. The group went on hiatus for several months before resurfacing on SmackDown in May earlier this year.Dutch Mantell comments on The Wyatt Sicks' WWE futureWrestling legend Dutch Mantell has a bleak outlook for the future of The Wyatt Sicks in the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the legend claimed that the faction had suffered from poor booking. Mantell added that the company had dropped the ball with the group, and there wasn't much of a future for them in the promotion. He suggested that long-term plans for the champions were &quot;an exercise in futility,&quot; as the creative team failed to get them over.&quot;That's another team they got that they've done something with them, then they disappear for a month, two months, three months. Then they come back and they do something else with them, then they disappear. So, to get them over long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with the Wyatt Sicks you do right now is an exercise in futility.&quot; [From 11:20 onwards]You can check out Dutch Mantell's comments in the video below:Andrade and former AEW star Rey Fenix defeated #DIY, Fraxiom, and Motor City Machine Guns in a four-way tag team match this past Friday night on SmackDown to earn a shot at the titles next week.