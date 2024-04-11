WWE shares footage showing what happened with CM Punk and Bloodline member backstage at Hall of Fame

CM Punk had a backstage interaction with a top name at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Paul Heyman and Punk go way back and have nothing but respect for each other. Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania XL weekend. Punk was in attendance at the event and was beyond happy over Heyman receiving the honor of the Hall of Fame.

WWE has now released backstage footage from the Hall of Fame, featuring Heyman's interactions with several notable stars, including CM Punk. After Heyman was done delivering his speech at the Hall of Fame, he walked to the back and was greeted by several WWE Superstars. Punk approached Heyman, told him that his speech was a 'masterclass,' and hugged him in an emotional visual.

Head over to the 6:50 mark to watch the interaction:

Paul Heyman on CM Punk vs. The Undertaker

Punk met The Deadman at WrestleMania 29 and the duo stole the show that night. Punk failed to end the streak and lost to The Undertaker at The Show of Shows.

On the Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin podcast, The Wiseman opened up about Punk being ready to end The Phenom's streak.

Here's what Heyman said:

“I thought the case could be made for that. CM Punk was ready to beat The Undertaker. In Vince’s mind, and a lot of other people’s minds, and most likely in 'Taker’s mind, Phil Brooks was not going to get that victory. Punk, yes. Phil Brooks, no. That was their decision. That was their judgment.” [H/T - Essentially Sports]

Heyman is now a WWE Hall of Famer but is far from done when it comes to entertaining fans on a weekly basis. He still makes regular appearances on WWE TV as a part of The Bloodline and it seems like he isn't stopping anytime soon.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Did you enjoy Heyman's speech at the WWE Hall of Fame? Enjoyed it! Meh! 0 votes View Discussion