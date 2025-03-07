WWE shares heartfelt moment between TNA star and Bayley ahead of SmackDown

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a heartfelt moment with Bayley. The Role Model competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE this past Saturday, but came up short.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, the promotion shared a heartwarming video on Instagram. Santino Marella currently serves as the Director of Authority for TNA Wrestling, and was in the crowd for Elimination Chamber 2025.

During the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Marella and Bayley shared a moment while she was in her pod. The former leader of Damage CTRL did the cobra pose to pay tribute to Marella, and he responded by claiming the former WWE Women's Champion was a legend.

You can check out the heartfelt video in the Instagram post below:

The Stamford-based company and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling have entered into a partnership and have been working together in recent weeks. Several TNA stars, including Moose and The Hardy Boyz, will be in action at NXT Roadblock next week.

Bayley discusses major WWE victory

RAW Superstar Bayley recently opened up about winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year.

The 35-year-old emerged victorious at Royal Rumble 2024 and went on to defeat IYO SKY to become WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania XL. Tiffany Stratton now holds the title, and will be defending it against this year's 'Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an interview with Jazzy's World TV, the veteran discussed winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year and noted that she was proud of the victory. She added that she would be happy with her career if she retired tomorrow, but noted that she still has a lot left in the tank.

"Whether you watch WWE or not, everybody knows what the Royal Rumble is. So, to say that I have won one of those, man, I could retire tomorrow and I'll be good. I've still got a long way to go, and I'm very proud of that moment," she said. [7:22 – 7:34]

You can check out the video below for her comments:

The former champion transferred to RAW earlier this year after failing to defeat Tiffany Stratton. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bayley on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

