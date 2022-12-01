WWE shares internal memo detailing the success of Survivor Series WarGames - Reports

WWE has reportedly shared an internal memo touting the success of Survivor Series WarGames this past Saturday.

The premium live event aired from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. This year's Survivor Series did not have the traditional 5 vs. 5 Elimination matches with RAW battling SmackDown. Instead, Survivor Series featured two WarGames matches this year.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE executives received a memo touting the success of the premium live event. The memo claimed that this year's Survivor Series was the most watched ever and had a 46% viewership increase over last year.

The in-venue merchandise sales for the event were also the most in history and up 20% from 2021. Survivor Series WarGames 2022 also had the highest live gate in the history of the event. It was also noted in the memo that the fan enjoyment rating "popped 48%" but it was not disclosed how the company measures enjoyment.

WWE also boasted about the social media numbers being up this year. A clip of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn from the show already has 13 million views on TikTok.

Sami Zayn has become one of the most beloved superstars in the company. The Honorary Uce has finally been accepted as a member of The Bloodline after months of tension with Jey Uso.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Sami proved that he had The Bloodline's back by delivering a low blow to Kevin Owens. Zayn then stepped aside and allowed Jey to have the moment. Jey Uso connected with a Frog Splash to pick up a pinfall victory for The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn appeared at a WWE Live Event the next day. The Honorary Uce stood by Solo and gave him a humorous intro on the entrance ramp. The Enforcer of The Bloodline had a hard time keeping it together during Sami's introduction.

Triple H became Chief Content Officer after former CEO Vince McMahon resigned from the company in July. Time will tell what The Game has planned for next year's Survivor Series event.

