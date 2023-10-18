WWE shares medical update on 29-year-old star; he struggled to walk

On NXT's 17th October 2023 edition, WWE shared a health update of an injured star who struggled to walk.

The name in question is Von Wagner, who suffered a skull fracture due to the brutal attack by Bron Breakker on the September 5 episode of NXT.

Breakker targetted Wagner's head throughout the match, eventually finishing him off with a vicious slam onto the steel steps. The 29-year-old star was immediately rushed to the hospital after the match, where he was evaluated and diagnosed with a skull fracture.

No timetable was set for his recovery, but commentator Vic Joseph specified that Wagner would continue to be treated by specialists and WWE doctors.

Von Wagner's return to NXT TV came after 43 days on the sidelines. He appeared in a backstage segment with his manager Mr. Stone, who gave him a motivational speech and encouraged him to make a comeback stronger than ever. At the time, Wagner was struggling to walk and even use resistance bands.

Expand Tweet

Mr. Stone challenged Bron Breakker at a major WWE show

During this week's NXT episode, Wagner's on-screen manager met Bron Breakker in a backstage segment.

The 25-year-old star with a smug face snubbed Mr. Stone by asking him how was Von Wagner doing during his time away from the ring.

However, this did not sit well with the 40-year-old on-screen manager and he lashed out at Bron Breakker and accused him of being a bully and selfish.

Expand Tweet

Mr. Stone asserted that he wanted to wipe off Breakker's smile and make him pay for what he did to the 29-year-old star. He then challenged the former NXT Champion to a one-on-one match at Halloween Havoc. Breakker simply accepted the challenge, and the two men stared each other down before walking away.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Von Wagner. However, his return to NXT TV is a good sign ahead of his recovery process.

Do you think Mr. Stone would get his revenge on Bron Breakker at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc? Sound off in the comments section below.