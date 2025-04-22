WWE shares new footage of RAW attack on John Cena

The biggest WWE RAW of the year brought major developments to John Cena's heel run and his last year as an active competitor. The veteran superstar will now return to SmackDown as champion this week. The company has capitalized on the buzz all day, and now we're getting a new look at Cena getting a taste of his own medicine on the red brand.

Cena opened the RAW After WrestleMania 41 episode by hitting the ring as a 17-time World Champion. The 47-year-old continued his bad-guy antics just one night after dethroning Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows, after an assist by Travis Scott. However, a familiar face later wrecked the celebration as Randy Orton slithered in and laid The Champ out with the RKO out of nowhere.

The Apex Predator has wrestled Big Match John around 260 times, more than anyone else, with Triple H a close second. The veterans have battled on OVW, RAW, SmackDown, Tribute to the Troops, Saturday Night Main Event, and more than two dozen premium live events, including WrestleMania. Officials shared another angle of Orton's RKO on Cena on social media, noting that it felt like old times.

"Just like old times... [snake emoji]," wrote WWE with the video below.

Orton is 1-4 in his last five matches against Cena on TV. He retained the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2014, but lost a non-title match on RAW two weeks later.

Cena then won by disqualification on RAW in September 2014 and went on to win inside Hell in a Cell the following month. Big Match John also won their final encounter on SmackDown in February 2017.

John Cena and a major match set for WWE SmackDown

The first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 will air live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. New Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes are advertised to appear. Below is the updated lineup:

WrestleMania 41 fallout The reveal of the teased mystery wrestler TLC match for the Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

The company and the arena also advertised several top stars. The following names are listed: Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Bianca Belair.

