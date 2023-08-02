WWE shares rare photos of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso ahead of Tribal Combat at SummerSlam

WWE took to social media to share rare photos of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso from over the years.

At the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event, the two Anoa'i family members will collide in a Tribal Combat Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of The Tribal Chief.

WWE shared childhood photos of the two and also photos that were taken when both Reigns and Jey were stablemates in The Bloodline.

The Bloodline saga began several years ago when Reigns turned heel and aligned himself with Paul Heyman. One of the initial members of the faction was, in fact, Jey Uso, who joined forces with The Tribal Chief following their feud.

Fast forward to 2023, Jey is once again set to cross paths with Reigns amid the absence of his brother Jimmy Uso. Jimmy was previously taken out by Reigns and Solo Sikoa following The Bloodline Civil War.

Roman Reigns recently opened up about his feud with Jey Uso

Roman Reigns recently spoke about his feud with Jey Uso ahead of the cousins' clash at SummerSlam.

Speaking on First Take, The Tribal Chief took shots at Jey and called him "selfish." He said:

"[Is there more on the line because you're facing your cousin?] Of course. Always. I mean, in a perfect world, he's by my side, making sure that nothing changes. We continue to rule this world. But he's selfish like anybody. Any family member, any friend that you help out a little too much, it goes to their head a little bit. They get a sense for a level they're not quite used to, they want it, they covet it, and now he's trying to make it his. But that's not the way it's set up."

Reigns added:

"Like I said, I'm the Head of the Table. I'm the leadership around here. I have the vision. I know what needs to be done."

Reigns will aim to retain his title in his first title defense since beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

