WWE shares unfortunate news on LA Knight after his United States Championship loss

They say all good things must come to an end. LA Knight's fairytale run as the WWE United States Champion ended abruptly on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

The Megastar lost his title to Jacob Fatu in a barnburner contest. The two men kept fans on the edge of their seats with gravity-defying maneuvers. In the end, The Samoan Werewolf came out on top after connecting two consecutive Moonsaults on Knight to become the new United States Champion.

After the match, Haku appeared at the ringside to congratulate the newly crowned champion. Meanwhile, this ended LA Knight's second run with the WWE United States Championship at 43 days.

Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley provided an update on The Megastar, saying he was clutching his ribs when he walked out of the building.

"I did attempt to get a word with his opponent this evening, LA Knight. Unfortunately, he declined to do an interview. He was clutching his ribs and looked absolutely dejected as he walked out of the building," Kelley said. [From 49:24 to 49:37]

Check out the post-WrestleMania 41 Night 1 show below:

Whether or not Knight has legitimately suffered an injury is still unclear, but WWE may use this as an excuse to write him off television after The Showcase of The Immortals.

