WWE shares unseen footage of Bianca Belair's father's reaction to her Elimination Chamber win

WWE released unseen footage of Bianca Belair's father celebrating her victory at Elimination Chamber 2025. The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE this past Saturday night to earn a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Belair had an eventful night at Elimination Chamber 2025. Her tag team partner, Naomi, was brutally attacked by Jade Cargill before the Women's Elimination Chamber match began.

However, Belair was able to regroup and win the match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. WWE shared footage of the veteran's father celebrating her victory, and you can check out the heartwarming video in the Instagram post below.

"Her dad is literally her biggest fan, we love this! 👏👏👏"

Belair was ringside for the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in the main event of last night's edition of WWE RAW. IYO SKY pulled off the upset and is now scheduled to defend the title against Belair at WrestleMania 41. Rhea Ripley admitted that she was distracted by Belair's presence in an interview following the loss last night.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's lack of follow-up for Bianca Belair's storyline

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not happy that there was not a follow-up with Bianca Belair on RAW regarding Jade Cargill's attack on Naomi.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the company should have booked Naomi and Belair in a segment during last night's show. The veteran noted that there was hardly any mention of the storyline during RAW.

"We couldn't at least have gotten Bianca Belair getting some kind of explanation from Naomi? We didn't even get that. Like Bianca Belair waiting for Naomi, 'Hey, I've been calling you all morning. I thought we were riding to the building together. Obviously, you're trying to avoid me.' We didn't even get that," he said. [From 1:11:25 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

IYO SKY was the WWE Women's Champion heading into WrestleMania XL last year but lost the title to Bayley. Only time will tell if Belair can capture the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.

