WWE shares unseen photos of the new Bloodline, Paul Heyman visibly unhappy

WWE has shared unseen photos of the new Bloodline. At Backlash, Solo Sikoa added Tanga Loa to the faction after previously adding Tama Tonga.

Following Sikoa and Tonga's victory over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, the faction confronted Jey Uso during a backstage segment. Paul Heyman was visibly worried, as he crossed paths with Jey for the first time in months.

In the photos shared by WWE on Instagram, Sikoa, Tonga, and Loa were seen throwing up the ones. However, Heyman was not feeling it, as he looked visibly unhappy.

Check out the photos shared by WWE on Instagram:

At WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in a match with 'Bloodline Rules' stipulation. Despite interferences from Jimmy Uso, The Rock, and Sikoa, The Tribal Chief was unable to do the double over The American Nightmare.

Reigns has been on hiatus since his loss to Rhodes. Meanwhile, The Rock, who was inadvertently speared by The Tribal Chief on Night One of WrestleMania XL, has teased the continuation of his rivalry with Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the WWE Universe could expect the new Bloodline to dominate SmackDown, especially with Sikoa taking charge of the group. Tonga and Loa are former members of the Bullet Club, they were collectively known as the Guerrillas of Destiny.