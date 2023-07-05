WWE show ends in chaos as Bron Breakker gets into a huge fight with former champion 

This week's episode of WWE NXT ended in a massive brawl between Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragonuv.

The two stars have been involved in multiple confrontations, and this time it took several talent and officials to try to separate them. There's a high chance this is leading to a match.

In the main event segment of NXT, Bron Breakker made his announcement. He was seen bursting out of Shawn Michael's office last week after getting into a heated exchange with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Breakker spoke about his match against Seth Rollins. He stated that he almost beat The Visionary two weeks ago for the World Heavyweight Title with only 78 matches under his belt.

He added that he didn't have the luxury of competing all over the world and in the Indies. Before he could finish his promo, he was interrupted by Ilja Dragunov. The former NXT UK Champion disclosed that the only thing between him and the NXT Championship is Bron Breakker.

He then kicked the latter, and a fight broke out between them. WWE referees and Performance Center talent came out to try to stop the fight, but they failed.

