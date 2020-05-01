WWE SmackDown (1st May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Can Rose & Otis punch their tickets to Money In The Bank

Tonight's SmackDown will see WWE's newest couple, Otis and Mandy Rose, look to book their spots in the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches respectively. This will be the first time both Superstars will be in action after a memorable WrestleMania 36.

Otis and Rose, however, will have their work cut out for them as they will take on two former Money In The Bank briefcase winners in the form of Dolph Ziggler and Carmella. Both of them know what it takes to win the briefcase and cash it in to become champions as well.

Can Otis and Mandy Rose keep the momentum going and qualify for the most unique Money In The Bank Ladder Matches in WWE history?

King Corbin and Daniel Bryan have booked their places in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match and will square off tonight to gain some valuable momentum. The King defeated Drew Gulak with some help from Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. He attacked Gulak after the match and left the Philadelphia Stretcher injured in the process.

Bryan and Gulak have been one of the most exciting partnerships on the main roster at the moment and the former WWE Champion will be looking to take revenge on behalf of his injured friend.

Can Bryan topple The King?

The Forgotten Sons made a strong statement last week as they decimated the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Big E. The trio are the latest recruits to the SmackDown roster and have been sending shockwaves across the Blue brand's tag team division.

Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker & Wesley Blake were unable to secure the Tag Team Championships during their time in NXT but can take a huge step in staking their claim for the gold in their new home.

New Day will be aware of the threat these three Superstars possess and an upset could put a doubt over their new reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Who will emerge victorious in this first-time match?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 1st May 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 2nd May 2020.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!