WWE SmackDown brings in its highest viewership since September with Miracle on 34th Street Fight main event

The ratings for Friday's taped edition of WWE SmackDown are in and it is good news for the blue brand.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, this past Friday's edition of SmackDown brought in 2.376 million viewers. They also scored a 0.55 rating in the key 18 - 49 year old demographic.

Friday's ratings represent the best total viewership for the blue brand since September 23rd. AEW Rampage also had a big night this past Friday in terms of ratings. Rampage had its best viewership since April 8th and the highest demo rating since September 23rd as well.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

2,376,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.55

#3 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originals



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

566,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.18

#5 cable original in P18-49

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):2,376,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.55#3 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originalsAEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):566,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.18#5 cable original in P18-49 WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):2,376,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.55#3 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originalsAEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):566,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.18#5 cable original in P18-49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/xfCwZT54JE

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

What happened on last week's WWE SmackDown?

The Bloodline kicked off last week's episode of WWE SmackDown and delivered a warning ahead of the massive tag team matchup this Friday. Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns will be teaming up to face Kevin Owens and John Cena on the final SmackDown of the year.

Roman vowed to whoop KO and Cena once again and handed the microphone to the Honorary Uce. Zayn claimed that he has finally found respect and family in The Bloodline and said that Kevin Owens was a black cloud hanging over his head. The Great Liberator reminded the WWE Universe that superstars get "smashed" when they try to step up to The Bloodline.

The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Hit Row last Friday. Hit Row earned the title shot by defeating Legado Del Fantasma and the Viking Raiders the week prior. Jimmy and Jey made quick work of Ashante and Top Dolla to retain the titles via pinfall.

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler in a Gauntlet match to become the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey will defend the title against Rodriguez this Friday.

Bray Wyatt delivered another ominous promo and claimed that he wasn't Uncle Howdy. Wyatt then attacked the cameraman and applied the Mandible Claw until WWE official Adam Pearce and security broke it up.

Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza in a singles match. Karrion Kross warned the WWE legend that he was going to try and put him out to pasture soon and was seen in the crowd with his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, during the match. After the match, Emma confronted Kross and Scarlett backstage and she slapped Bordeaux in the face.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight in the main event. The Monster of All Monsters has Intercontinental Champion Gunther in his sights after he cost him his semifinal match in the SmackDown World Cup.

The ratings for the final SmackDown of the year will likely be huge with John Cena on the card. It will be interesting to see if the company can carry over that momentum into 2023.

Who do you think will win the massive tag team match this Friday night on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes