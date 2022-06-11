WWE discloses the reason why Max Dupri was not on SmackDown as advertised

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown did not showcase Max Dupri (f.k.a. LA Knight) despite being advertised on last week's show.

The most recent episode of SmackDown saw a series of interesting developments, with Gunther winning the Intercontinental Title and Ronda Rousey being attacked by Natalya. The show was also set to feature Max Dupri, who was going to reveal the first client of his group, Maximum Male Models. However, the former NXT Superstar was not present tonight.

According to WWE's social media, Dupri experienced travel complications from Europe. Due to this, the segment will be moved to next week's episode.

Maximum Male Models is a faction that is being led by the former NXT Superstar LA Knight. Knight was initially with WWE in 2013 before going to IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA). He returned to the company in 2021 as part of NXT. Upon moving to the main roster, the former IMPACT World Champion's name was changed to Max Dupri as he has taken on the role of an on-screen manager.

Possible changes in Max Dupri's WWE SmackDown stable

While fans wait in anticipation for the introduction of Maximum Male Models' first members, there have been reports that Vince McMahon has made some changes to the group.

The reports note that Mansoor and Mace (f.k.a. Brennan Williams) won't be part of Max Dupri's group, despite them reportedly being a part of the initial Knight Model Management. The trio made their appearance on the main roster during a dark match.

The rumored lineup doesn't end there, as it was said that a female superstar is also going to be added to the group. Lastly, there were talks for this group to be a heel for the blue brand, but plans have seemingly been scrapped.

WWE @WWE @MaxDupri crashes the office of @ScrapDaddyAP to let the WWE Official know he has signed his first client for Maximum Male Models. #SmackDown .@MaxDupri crashes the office of @ScrapDaddyAP to let the WWE Official know he has signed his first client for Maximum Male Models. #SmackDown https://t.co/C3fUfbkl3j

The delay in the group's introduction might possibly be due to some members and general internal changes happening. For now, fans can only wait to finally see the stable start in the company.

