WWE SmackDown going through rewrites; Shotzi Blackheart reveals what precautions Superstars are taking

WWE SmackDown is going through some rewrites, but a Superstar has revealed whether or not WWE Superstars are taking precautions.

WWE is going through a tough time at the moment with a lot of positive tests.

WWE is in the middle of their tapings at the moment after a rather large number of cases of Covid-19 appears to have overtaken the company. With reports coming in of more than 30 positive cases of the virus so far, the condition of the company and the WWE Superstars don't appear to be in the best shape at the moment. However, despite the positive tests WWE is moving ahead with double tapings on Friday and Saturday for WWE SmackDown and RAW, after which it is expected that they will take a 2-week break given that they are taping 2 weeks worth of shows. Now, amidst the concern for the health of WWE Superstars and employees, NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart has revealed that they are wearing masks during the tapings.

Shotzi Blackheart on WWE Superstars wearing masks during SmackDown tapings

WWE is bringing in its Performance Center Developmental talent as well as WWE NXT Superstars during their shows to act as the live audience in the tapings. The WWE Superstars are separated from the audience with the help of a plexiglass wall that WWE put up during their shows.

With so many shows being taped in these two days, it can be tiring for the 'audience' who have to appear enthused and cheer and boo during the right parts of the show to make up for the lack of an actual live audience. Shotzi Blackheart talked about how she is handling being a part of the tapings and said that she was doing those lunges during breaks of the WWE SmackDown taping.

Getting those lunges during smackdown breaks today 🦵🦵 — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 26, 2020

When a fan said that it would be more helpful if they were allowed to wear masks, Shotzi replied that they were wearing masks. This indicates that the order that had been circulated of no masks in the Performance Center has now seemingly been over-written.

We are wearing masks! — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 26, 2020

On top of that, Fightful Select has reported that during the latest round of SmackDown tapings, a lot of rewrites are going through. With a lot of positive tests that have taken place, this is to be expected at this time. The Boneyard Match between Undertaker and AJ Styles will also be broadcast during WWE SmackDown.