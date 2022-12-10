WWE SmackDown: Major speculation on 32-year-old star returning for Bray Wyatt storyline after another attack on LA Knight

LA Knight had enough of Bray Wyatt this week and revealed two key pictures before the back-to-back attacks that happened to him. He even went backstage to investigate, and while he was prepared, he fell victim to another big attack from the mystery masked figure.

You can see a brief clip of it below:

Some fans were naturally inclined to believe that Bray Wyatt was behind the attacks. While that might be true indirectly, the masked figure had his eyes shown, and it was blue - presumably somebody wearing contact lenses.

However, much speculation from fans on Twitter has emerged that it is Bray Wyatt's 32-year-old brother Bo Dallas who is the man behind the mask.

Check out some of the tweets below:

CrispyWrestling 🎮🎄 @DakotaKaiEra A clearer image of the person who attacked LA Knight is it Bray or maybe Bo Dallas?! #Smackdown A clearer image of the person who attacked LA Knight is it Bray or maybe Bo Dallas?! #Smackdown https://t.co/J69kZwgJQe

It has been rumored for a while now that there are plans for Bo Dallas to return to WWE. The former NXT Champion never reached the same level as his brother, but for years, there were calls from fans to have the two involved in a storyline.

That might soon become a reality. Uncle Howdy was spotted with a tear coming from his eye when LA Knight was out. It looks like multiple layers of the story still have yet to be uncovered.

