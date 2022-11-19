Update on WWE bringing back two formerly released stars to work with Bray Wyatt- Reports

Bray Wyatt is currently one of the hottest acts in WWE. The former Universal Champion has been involved in an intriguing storyline since returning, which could also feature the return of two formerly released stars.

The Eater of the Worlds' return at Extreme Rules was preceded by his Firefly Funhouse characters coming to life, which led many to speculate that Wyatt won't be working alone in his current run with WWE. A recent report from WrestleVotes further backed those speculations, stating that the SmackDown star has requested Triple H to bring back Erick Redbeard (fka Eric Rowan) and Bo Dallas to work with him.

Providing an update on the situation,@NewsXero on Twitter stated that while there is no confirmation on the duo re-signing with WWE, the company has been in constant touch with both Dallas and Rowan.

Erick Rowan and Bo Dallas have been in touch with WWE as of recent, I cannot confirm they have signed yet but I was told talks have progressed well and Wyatt wants them both involved in his story.

Bray Wyatt confronted LA Knight on WWE SmackDown last week

Bray Wyatt stunned the wrestling world at Extreme Rules last month as he returned to his old hunting ground after more than a year away from the squared circle.

The former Universal Champion was assigned to SmackDown upon his return and is a prominent member of the blue brand. Since returning, he has displayed a new side of himself, stating time and time again how grateful he is to be back. He has also been interrupted by a mysterious Uncle Howdy on numerous occasions, who seemingly wants him to embrace his darker side.

After weeks of being in a battle with himself, Bray Wyatt kickstarted his first feud on the blue brand last week. The former Universal Champion interrupted LA Knight during a backstage interview. After a war of words between the two, Bray head-butted the 40-year-old to the ground.

Given how things went down between the two on the previous edition of SmackDown, one can expect LA Knight to fire back this week. However, if Wyatt's recent promos are anything to go by, the Eater of the Worlds could be more dangerous than ever.

What do you think will go down on SmackDown tonight? Sound off below and let us know!

