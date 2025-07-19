WWE SmackDown match made Vince Russo “feel like such an idiot,” he explains why (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown featured an action-packed Fatal Four-Way match to crown the number one contender for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The SmackDown tag team division has been hit with chaos ever since The Wyatt Sicks targeted the division.

On last week's episode of the blue brand, The Wyatt Sicks finally captured tag team gold as they defeated The Street Profits to win the belts. This week's episode saw DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and the newly formed team of Andrade and Rey Fenix fight it out to become the new number one contenders.

Vince Russo was talking about the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown and revealed that he wasn't a fan of the match. He claimed that watching the match made him "feel like such an idiot," given that everyone was laid out after taking one another's finishers.

"When you when you're having a match and there are eight guys down, get the like it's so stupid, man. It is so ridiculously stupid that they're all hitting each other with their finishes and everybody's down and everybody's selling. And when they're down and selling, you see them talking to each other. This is what I'm talking about, Mac. I feel like such an idiot when I watch, you know, bro. I swear to God, I really feel less stupid watching Roadrunner and Wile E Coyote," Russo said. [From 41:18 onwards]

The match ended with Andrade and Rey Fenix emerging as winners, shaking up the tag team division. They are now scheduled to face The Wyatt Sicks next week for the WWE Tag Team Championship. It's unlikely that the sinister group will lose the belts just two weeks after winning them, so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out.

