SmackDown witnessed a small bump in overnight ratings this week despite undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns not making an appearance.

This week's episode of SmackDown emanated from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The show featured some of the biggest stars of the blue brand, including former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

Spoiler TV reported that this week's episode garnered an average of 2.163 million viewers. This was up from last week's overnight numbers of 2.129 million. The first hour of the show drew 2.175 million, while the second hour had 2.082 million viewers tuning in.

The show garnered a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

What happened this week on WWE SmackDown?

The show opened with a singles match between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa. Both The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline were at ringside during the matchup. As the action in the ring intensified, the Usos attacked Ridge Holland and Butch. Sheamus also fell victim to the Spinning Solo after distraction from Sami Zayn.

After the match, the Bloodline launched a 4-on-1 attack on Sheamus, smashing his arm with a steel chair on the ring steps. Later in the show, Bray Wyatt delivered a promo with a haunting message to the WWE Universe.

Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville were in a singles match that ended in a double countout as the two women brawled on the outside. However, Liv showed her aggressive nature when she superplexed Sonya onto a pile of steel chairs in the ring. Braun Strowman and Omos also faced off in the ring as the Nigerian Giant pushed Strowman outside.

Damage CTRL successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. In another singles encounter, Rey Mysterio outwitted Imperium to get the better of Ludwig Kaiser and send a message to Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

In the final segment of the show, Jey Uso attacked Logan Paul. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn tried to stop the ambush, but the YouTube sensation bounced back and knocked out Uso with a single punch.

