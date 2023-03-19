The overnight ratings for the March 17 episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

The latest episode of SmackDown emanated from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The show featured top stars from the blue brand, such as Sami Zayn, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Charlotte Flair. Cody Rhodes also made an appearance on the show.

In the latest reports by SpoilerTV, the show drew an average of 2.122 million viewers overnight. This was a slight decrease from last week’s number of 2.141 million. The show scored a rating of 0.52 in the key 18-49 demographics.

What happened this week on WWE SmackDown?

This week's show opened with Cody Rhodes cutting a promo on Roman Reigns, stating that he will dethrone the Tribal Chief at WWE WrestleMania.

He then called out Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to settle their differences. However, KO did not see eye-to-eye with his former friend and later left the arena.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were out next in a Mixed Tag Team matchup against Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega. Ripley picked up the win with the Riptide. After the match, Dom continued to insult his father, provoking him to agree to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In another tag team affair, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez prevailed over Tegan Nox and Emma to qualify for the WrestleMania Showcase tag team match.

Charlotte Flair was out next to cut a promo on her Mania opponent Rhea Ripley. She mentioned that things haven't changed much since the last time the two met at the Show of Shows, and that she would once again humiliate the Judgment Day member.

Ripley rushed out to the ring flanked by Dominik, and the two women started an all-out brawl.

Xavier Woods picked up a win over LA Knight in a quick singles match. Sheamus and Drew were out next for a one-on-one encounter. The match came to an abrupt end as Imperium interfered, leading to Adam Pearce announcing that both Sheamus and McIntyre will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn confronted Jey Uso, but the segment soon turned into a two-on-one beatdown. KO emerged from the crowd and saved Zayn before reuniting with his former friend once again.

