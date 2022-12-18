WWE SmackDown Overnight ratings take a small hit despite appearances from Roman Reigns and John Cena

The overnight ratings for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

This week, SmackDown emanated from Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. The show featured top stars of the blue brand, including Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, Ronda Rousey, Bray Wyatt, and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. We also got a massive announcement that John Cena will be competing on the December 30 episode of the Friday night show.

Spoiler TV reported that this week's episode of SmackDown drew 2.056 million viewers in overnight ratings. This was down from last week's total of 2.098 million viewers. However, the show maintained a constant viewership of 2.056 million during both hours.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown garnered a preliminary rating of 0.5.

What happened on WWE SmackDown this week?

This week's show kicked off with a Women's Tag Team Championship Match as Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY took on Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. SKY picked up the win for her team with a Moonsault after a mysterious hooded figure attacked Nox on the outside. The culprit was later revealed to be Xia Li.

In the next segment, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt. When The Eater of Worlds came out to justify himself, Knight attacked him. Uncle Howdy then emerged, terrifying Knight, who ran off at the sight of the creepy figure.

Ricochet finally got his shot against Intercontinental Champion Gunther. However, The Ring General picked up the win with the Last Symphony. After the match, Imperium dished out a beating to The One and Only, leading to Braun Strowman coming out to make the save.

In a Triple Threat Tag Team affair, Hit Row prevailed over Legado Del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders to become the new contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

WWE India @WWEIndia Your winners and No. 1 Contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: HIT ROW! #SmackDown Your winners and No. 1 Contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: HIT ROW! #SmackDown https://t.co/rzBUXaJcHs

In the final segment, Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline came out to the ring. Reigns mentioned that he and Sami Zayn would take care of Kevin Owens in a tag team match on the December 30 episode of SmackDown. However, the plan backfired when Cena appeared on the Titantron and announced that he would team up with KO for the tag team encounter.

