WWE SmackDown ratings down heading into Survivor Series WarGames

The ratings for the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series WarGames are in.

The Usos battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in the main event to determine which team will have the advantage in the men's WarGames match. Sheamus and McIntyre defeated The Usos but The Bloodline had the last laugh on Saturday night.

In the men's WarGames match, Sami Zayn hit Kevin Owens with a low blow and stepped aside to allow Jey Uso to have his moment. Jey hit KO with a Frog Splash resulting in a pinfall victory and celebrated with Sami after the match.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series garnered 2.166 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 year old demographic. Both numbers are down from last week's show. SmackDown brought in 2.232 million and a 0.56 rating in the key demo last Friday.

Vince Russo outraged by Becky Lynch's booking in WWE

Becky Lynch returned to the company on last Friday's SmackDown and announced that she would be the 5th member of the RAW Women's Champion's team at Survivor Series.

However, Damage CTRL attacked Becky last night and not a single teammate from the WarGames match came to the ring to help her. Lynch was the reason Team Bianca won the match after connecting with a Leg Drop off the top of the steel structure.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, former WWE writer Vince Russo wondered why none of The Man's teammates would help her two nights after WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

"Yeah, that's the problem bro. The problem is inconsistency. Where's Becky's backup bro? That is the problem. The fight went on for long enough for the other girls to arrive on the scene. Where are they, bro? I give them credit for trying something different off the top. Yes, the bar was been lowered so low that I gotta give you credit for trying something different," said Russo. [10:11 - 10:42]

The finals for the SmackDown World Cup finals are set for next week. Santos Escobar will battle Ricochet to determine Gunther's next opponent for the Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman last week after Gunther interfered in the match. Time will tell if the finals boost ratings for the blue brand next week.

