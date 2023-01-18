WWE SmackDown ratings rise, tie popular reality show Shark Tank for first on TV

This past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown scored big in the ratings against some tough competition.

The show was headlined by a marquee matchup between Kevin Owens and The Bloodline's Sami Zayn. WWE presented an incredibly compelling storyline between the two former best friends and their match delivered for the fans on Friday night. Unfortunately, the match ended via disqualification after The Bloodline interfered and attacked Kevin Owens.

In addition to Owens versus Zayn, SmackDown also featured an Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Braun Strowman. The Ring General had been trying to avoid The Monster of All Monsters but battled him inside the squared circle last Friday. Gunther emerged victorious via pinfall after planting Strowman with a Powerbomb.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, SmackDown garnered 2.326 million viewers with an excellent 0.55 rating in the key 18-49-year-old demographic. Friday's key demo rating tied the popular entrepreneurial-themed reality show, Shark Tank.

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics

Full report: Smackdown was tied for #1 in P18-49 with Shark Tank on ABC, according to Showbuzz Daily. The two NBA games on ESPN led cable.Full report: patreon.com/posts/77380110… Smackdown was tied for #1 in P18-49 with Shark Tank on ABC, according to Showbuzz Daily. The two NBA games on ESPN led cable.📋 Full report: patreon.com/posts/77380110… https://t.co/YYnhrbkBDJ

If you're interested in sports betting, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs are this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

WWE Hall of Famer DDP appears on Shark Tank

Diamond Dallas Page was set to appear on Shark Tank back in 2014 but took issue with what they were asking of him.

Speaking to former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, DDP disclosed that he originally declined the offer to appear on the show after he was asked to limit his social media activity.

"I said, you know Steve, I let one person control my destiny one time and it didn’t work out well for me. We’re gonna make it or fail, but we’re going to do it on our decisions – Tell Shark Tank…Love the show, appreciate the opportunity, we’re gonna pass! So we did!," said DDP. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

DDP added that Shark Tank quickly called him back and backed down on the control they wanted over his brand ahead of his appearance. The 66-year-old appeared on the show during season 5 but did not receive any offers for DDP Yoga.

WWE's ratings went up and down throughout last year. It will be interesting to see if the company can make these numbers a trend as WrestleMania 39 approaches.

Did you enjoy this past Friday's episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes