WWE SmackDown is not all about Roman Reigns, claims 37-year-old star

Roman Reigns' WWE career trajectory has been a fascinating one. He went from an intriguing character as part of The Shield to a hated babyface singles star. Reigns then survived cancer and returned to TV, floundered for a bit, then returned once again and introduced "The Tribal Chief."

While his run is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, Roman Reigns is once again being slammed by many for his part-time status. Despite being the top champion of Friday Night SmackDown, the brand's new general manager Nick Aldis has now discussed Reigns as well.

On WWE's The Bump, Aldis credited Roman Reigns for everything he has accomplished thus far. However, the 37-year-old explained that the blue brand is not all about one man, rather it's also about who wants the top spot so badly, that they would do what it takes to topple him:

"Well, I'd like to say that I'm approaching it with a cautious respect," Aldis began about The Bloodline business on SmackDown. "Certainly when you're dealing with Roman Reigns, you're talking about a generational talent. A generational star. Someone very important to the WWE and to the WWE Universe."

He continued:

"Having said that, WWE... it's about more than one person [...] I also have to encourage all the other hungry lions to keep pushing and climbing, because ultimately, that is what creates the best possible outcome for the WWE Universe."

Nick Aldis also touched on a variety of topics in the interview. You can watch it above. Recently, the new SmackDown GM commented on potentially stepping inside the squared circle for a match against a top star (not Roman Reigns). Check out the details here.

Nick Aldis reveals he "studied" WWE CCO Triple H to become a pro-wrestler

Nick Aldis recently appeared on the Busted Open Podcast alongside his real-life wife Mickie James. SmackDown's General Manager stated that while he was a huge fan of Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart, it was actually Triple H he "studied". Later on, he went back to do the same with some of Hart's contests:

"Bret [Hart], obviously, was a huge influence on me," Nick Aldis said. "But Hunter was the first guy that I rally sort of started realizing that I was studying, rather than just watching, and enjoying. He was the first guy who, because Bret was my hero, right? No questions about it. But I was a fan [of his]. It was only later on I went back and studied Bret. Because of where I was in my life, Hunter was the first guy I studied."

Nick Aldis recently suspended Kevin Owens on SmackDown. The general manager has immediately made an impact on TV, and there is a section of the viewers who are favoring him to eventually revert to in-ring competition.

