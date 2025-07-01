WWE SmackDown SPOILER: Jacob Fatu's new team officially confirmed after Solo Sikoa adds star to the Bloodline

Jacob Fatu was faced with the considerable forces of Solo Sikoa's new faction. Now, his new team has officially been confirmed on the tapings for WWE SmackDown.

Ad

This week, the episode of SmackDown was taped early so that WWE could give the superstars time off for the July 4 holiday. The show featured several huge matches, but one of the key confirmations was that Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso will officially be a team going forward. This comes at a good time with Solo Sikoa adding Hikuleo to his faction at Night of Champions.

The two stars combined forces to face Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline. Although the stars teamed to face only two stars, JC Mateo and Sikoa himself, they were in trouble as Sikoa had introduced Hikuleo and the newly returned Tonga Loa back into his team as well, and they also got involved after the match.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New Bloodline proved to be huge for Sikoa at Night of Champions, as well as allowing him to become the United States Champion by defeating Fatu. The arrival of Tonga Loa and Hikuleo, aka Tala Tonga, has changed the entire dynamic on SmackDown.

Even with Jimmy Uso on his team, Jacob Fatu has remained outnumbered. It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will ultimately do anything to help them in the long run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action