WWE SmackDown star allegedly lost over 15 pounds in nearly 10 days due to illness

WWE SmackDown star Ricochet allegedly lost over 15 pounds over the past week and a half due to being sick.

The former Intercontinental Champion has competed in three matches at live events over the past ten days. He also squared off against Braun Strowman in a SmackDown World Cup Semifinals bout. The 34-year-old surprisingly defeated The Monster of All Monsters to qualify for the finals.

Ricochet took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he has been sick for the past week and a half, disclosing that he had lost over 15 pounds due to his illness.

"The fact that you've lost 15+ pounds because you've been sick for the past week and a half. 🤧😷🤒😴💩" he wrote.

Ricochet will face Santos Escobar in the WWE SmackDown World Cup finals

After defeating Braun Strowman in the semifinals, Ricochet will now face Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar in the SmackDown World Cup finals next Friday on the Blue Brand. The winner will earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

In a recent interview with WWE Digital Exclusive, Ricochet revealed that he was excited to go head-to-head against Escobar. He also stated that winning back the Intercontinental Title would mean the world to him:

"It means the world. It means everything to me. It was devastating when I lost it. So that is another key motivating factor behind all of this. It is not just to win for America, to win the SmackDown World Cup, and to just win in general for Ricochet. Because we know Ricochet's past, this hasn't been the best couple of years for him so this is a chance for me to redeem myself and show that I belong here," he added. (02:36 - 03:02)

WWE @WWE #SmackDown @KingRicochet makes it clear he is ready for @EscobarWWE as he focuses on getting another opportunity to represent the USA and then going on to regain his #ICTitle from @Gunther_AUT .@KingRicochet makes it clear he is ready for @EscobarWWE as he focuses on getting another opportunity to represent the USA and then going on to regain his #ICTitle from @Gunther_AUT. #SmackDown https://t.co/ATeJXKZUph

