WWE SmackDown star compares winning Money in the Bank to the series finale of 'Succession'

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar recently compared cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to the series finale of Succession.

HBO's popular series Succession recently wrapped up after four seasons, and it appears that the SmackDown star was a fan of the show. Latino World Order's Santos Escobar is scheduled to compete against Mustafa Ali tonight on WWE SmackDown in a MITB qualifying match.

Ahead of the bout, he spoke to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast. Santos Escobar was asked about the finale of Succession and compared it to cashing in the MITB contract. Santos' comments contain spoilers for the show, so proceed with caution if you haven't seen the finale.

“I sort of felt that [Tom Wambsgans] could slide in last-minute cash-in the Money in the Bank suitcase. But no, as the finale progressed in the final minutes, I thought, okay, they finally understood what this was all about, why their dad was like that because he wanted to ignite that in them, and maybe because of the way he was maybe he hadn’t even decided, or maybe he thought he was going to be eternal and he was just playing with them," said Santos Escobar. [H/T WrestleZone]

Santos Escobar sent a message to WWE star after she qualified for Money in the Bank

Escobar's LWO stablemate Zelina Vega qualified for the Women's MITB ladder match after defeating Lacey Evans on last week's edition of SmackDown.

Vega is currently on the best run of her career and battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico last month. Zelina came up short in the match but could earn another opportunity if she wins the MITB ladder match next month.

After Zelina qualified for Money in the Bank, Santos Escobar took to Twitter to deliver a message. He tweeted an image of the MITB briefcases with the caption "Mr. and Mrs." to imply that he and Vega will be victorious at the premium live event.

"Mr. And Mrs," tweeted Escobar.

Each year, a male and female superstar earn a guaranteed title shot by winning the Money in the Bank ladder matches. It will be interesting to see which superstars earn the opportunity of a lifetime at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

