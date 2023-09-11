WWE Smackdown star gives his tag team with former champion a name; hints they might be forming a permanent tag team

WWE Smackdown might be lead by Roman Reigns as the face of the brand, but there are a lot of other interesting storylines developing further down the card. One young star that has impressed fans is Grayson Waller. The 33-year-old star has aligned with former US Champion Austin Theory.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory had aligned with each other to take on a common enemy, The LWO. While neither has had much success in the ring individually recently, the two clearly believe in each other and their tag team. On the last episode of the show, Waller was present ringside to support his new buddy Theory. The 26-year-old took on LA Knight in a singles match as his friend watched from the commentary table.

The Australian star couldn’t help his friend get a win but the loss has definitely not discouraged the young stars. In a hint that they might continue to team up, Waller posted a picture of the two of them with a new tag team name. You can look at the Instagram post below –

“A-Town Down Under” Wrote Waller

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller reportedly to be a permanent tag team

Grayson Waller (left) and Austin Theory (right)

As we have been informed multiple times by Waller, his team with Austin Theory is still undefeated. Of course, they have been involved in only one official match, a win over Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The two aligning week after week on Friday nights suggests that they might go on a run as a tag team.

Both these superstars don’t have any clear direction on television so it’s not a bad idea to put the two clearly talented young Superstars together. Theory lost his US title to Rey Mysterio after a run with the title that had become stale. The company clearly believes both of them have a huge future and maybe an entertaining tag team might be the way to ingrain them with fans.

