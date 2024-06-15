WWE SmackDown star has an interesting unexpected opinion about Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular superstars in WWE. However, a former Women's Tag Team Champion believes The Eradicator is still underrated. The superstar in question is none other than Chelsea Green.

The 33-year-old SmackDown Superstar shared the ring with the former Women's World Champion a few times during their stint in NXT. During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Green was asked to comment on several wrestling names, including Ripley. She dubbed The Judgment Day member a "future Hall of Famer!"

The former Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that Mami was ''still underrated!''

"Oh, future Hall of Famer. Oh, period. And like, honestly, I know everyone loves her [Rhea Ripley], still underrated, still better than even people think," she said. [5:19-5:28]

Rhea Ripley is currently absent from WWE

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Women's World Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia earlier this year. However, Mami later had to relinquish the title after suffering a significant injury during a backstage segment in which Liv Morgan attacked her. The Judgment Day member has since gone on hiatus to recover from her injury.

In Ripley's absence, Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour continued as she vowed to take everything from The Eradicator, including Dominik Mysterio. After Dom Dom "accidentally" helped Morgan defeat Lynch to win the Women's World Champion at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, the 30-year-old has been trying to seduce him on RAW over the past few weeks.

Although Dirty Dom has been trying to resist Morgan's advances, many expect Mysterio to cave eventually, probably setting up a clash between the current Women's World Champion and a returning Ripley. It would be interesting to see if these speculations come true.

