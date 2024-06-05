WWE doing Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio's angle right now is "weird," says ex-host, for major reason

Liv Morgan is currently involved in a controversial storyline with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW, where she is trying to seduce him, seemingly against his will. Meanwhile, a former WWE host pointed out that the current time might not be the best for such an angle due to a significant reason.

The storyline between Morgan and Dominik saw the Women's World Champion forcefully kiss The Judgment Day member last week on the red brand. This week, the 29-year-old continued to seduce Rhea Ripley's on-screen boyfriend. On his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Matt Camp addressed the angle, claiming it came at a "weird time" considering the Vince McMahon situation.

The former WWE Executive Chairman left the company earlier this year after being sued by an ex-employee for alleged sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

Nevertheless, Camp pointed out that Dominik must reveal that he was fine with Morgan's advances for the storyline to be acceptable. Meanwhile, the former RAW Talk host predicted that it would eventually happen.

"Good point, Tom, especially with the current situation with Vince and all of that and the company, a little weird time to do this kind of stuff. But Dom's in on it, so, or it has to be. As long as it's revealed that way. As long as it's revealed that Dom's like, 'Yeah, of course, I want this to happen. I'm totally into her. Rhea is gone. I'm a scumbag. I moved on from my girlfriend, from my Mami because she's not here anymore and I just like to be on television and I like the next hot girl,'" Camp said. [16:40 - 17:08]

The ex-WWE host says the storyline also reveals a double standard

On the same episode of The Wrestling Matt Show, Matt Camp claimed the Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio angle seemingly revealed a double standard. He said if the roles were reversed in the storyline, people would not have accepted it.

The former WWE host pointed out that people would have been outraged if the scenario saw a man forcing himself on a woman like Morgan is seemingly currently doing with Dominik on RAW.

"Dom has to be in on this. Obviously, he is. But he has to be in on this cause if it was the other way around, a lot of people would not be happy about a storyline like this. And I'm just stating facts. If this was a guy doing it to a girl, it would not work. People would not like it. People would be up in arms. Obviously, Dom is in on it, so it's okay, but that does feel like a double standard," Camp added.

Dominik's godfather, wrestling veteran Konnan, recently addressed the former NXT North American Champion's wife's reaction to him locking lips with Morgan. It would be interesting to see whether the two superstars share more such moments on TV as the storyline advances.

