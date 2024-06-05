Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's angle reveals a "double standard," says ex-WWE host

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been involved in a romance angle over the past two weeks on WWE RAW. While addressing the storyline, former WWE host Matt Camp claimed that it reveals a double standard.

After promising to take everything from Rhea Ripley, Morgan injured The Eradicator, forcing her to relinquish her Women's World Championship. She later captured the title, taking advantage of some "help" from Mysterio. Over the past two weeks, the former Riott Squad member has also shown her intent to steal Dirty Dom from Ripley. After kissing The Judgment Day member last week, the 29-year-old attempted to seduce Dominik before Finn Balor interfered to stop her.

On his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, ex-WWE host Matt Camp claimed many would have had a problem with the storyline if the roles were reversed. The former RAW Talk host claimed if the storyline saw a male superstar seducing a female, people would be "up in arms." Hence, he feels there is a double standard:

"Dom has to be in on this. Obviously, he is. But he has to be in on this cause if it was the other way around, a lot of people would not be happy about a storyline like this. And I'm just stating facts. If this was a guy doing it to a girl, it would not work. People would not like it. People would be up in arms. Obviously Dom is in on it, so it's okay, but that does feel like a double standard," he said. [From 15:53 to 16:24]

What does Dominik Mysterio's wife think about his WWE storyline with Liv Morgan?

While being romantically involved with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan on-screen in WWE, Dominik Mysterio is married to his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette, in real life.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno questioned whether The Judgment Day member's wife was upset with him being involved in spots like his kiss with Morgan. Inferno's co-host and Dominik's godfather, Konnan, stated that he does not think Marie Juliette has a problem with it, claiming she is "super cool."

"[I wonder if Dom is worried about having to do spots like that, that now that he's just got married, he's getting heat from his girl.] No, I don't think so because I know his wife. She's super cool," he said.

With Rhea Ripley currently out with an injury, it would be interesting to see how the storyline will develop when the former Women's World Champion returns to confront Morgan and Dominik.

