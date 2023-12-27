WWE SmackDown star pays tribute to Brodie Lee

A WWE SmackDown star has remembered Brodie Lee on the third anniversary of his untimely death.

Brodie Lee was known in WWE as Luke Harper and was a member of the Wyatt Family faction. He spent several years with the promotion and captured the Intercontinental Championship. He departed WWE in 2019 and signed with All Elite Wrestling.

In AEW, Brodie Lee was known as The Exalted One, the leader of the Dark Order faction. The veteran became a singles star in AEW and captured the TNT Championship. He lost the title to Cody Rhodes on the October 7, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite in what tragically turned out to be his final match.

SmackDown star Mia Yim took to social media today to remember Brodie Lee on the third anniversary of his passing. Yim shared heart emojis with the hashtag "BrodieLeeForever," as seen in her post below.

Former WWE star shares heartfelt Brodie Lee memory

Former superstar Sin Cara recently shared his memories of Brodie Lee and stated that he was a great man.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sin Cara stated that Lee was a great person and loved his family. Sin Cara added that it was sad to see him not reach his full potential in WWE:

"Brodie was a great person man, like he's... if you talk to any of the boys they're not gonna tell you one bad thing about him. He was just an awesome person and an amazing dad, an amazing husband. And it's not because he's not here but he... me and him got our release on the same date. And he also asked for his release and they didn't want to give it to him. He was a guy that was so talented and it was sad to be able to not see him succeed in what he loved when he was in WWE because, again and again you know, he was not considered a top guy in that sense and it was tough," he said.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Big E also shared a heartfelt tribute to Lee today and noted that he was a great friend. While Lee's life was cut far too short, he clearly made an impact on those around him.

