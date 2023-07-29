WWE SmackDown star says Jey Uso "really wants" him to make The Bloodline storyline relevant

Jey Uso is currently amidst the hottest act in WWE as The Bloodline saga looks to reach its culmination point at SummerSlam. However, Grayson Waller does not feel that the storyline is relevant, which was reflected in his recent tweet.

Jey Uso slapped the 33-year-old during a backstage segment on this week's SmackDown. The former WWE Tag Team Champion was involved in a verbal confrontation with Roman Reigns in the opening segment and was walking around backstage when the Aussie Icon confronted him.

Waller invited Jey to be a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect," but Jey declined to do so and opted to slap the former NXT star instead.

This did not sit well with the Australian star, as he tweeted a strong-worded reply. Check it out:

"This lad really wants me to go out and make this whole Bloodline thing relevant #SmackDown," Waller wrote.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE This lad really wants me to go out and make this whole Bloodline thing relevant #SmackDown

Later in the show, Adam Pearce approached Main Event Jey, noting that Grayson Waller had been badgering him for a one-on-one match in light of their confrontation. Jey Uso then agreed to face the Aussie Icon, and a match was set up for WWE SmackDown.

