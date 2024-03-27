WWE SmackDown star sends heartfelt message to Ridge Holland

A WWE SmackDown star has sent a heartfelt message to Ridge Holland today on social media. Holland announced that he was stepping away from in-ring competition this past Wednesday night on NXT.

Ridge Holland was a part of The Brawling Brutes faction, but the group has disbanded. Sheamus was the leader of the faction but has not been seen since his loss to Edge last August. Butch was also in the group but has now changed his ring name back to Pete Dunne and is in a tag team with Tyler Bate on the blue brand.

Holland returned to WWE's developmental territory after The Brawling Brutes separated, and his last match was a loss to Shawn Spears on the March 12 edition of NXT. Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson took to X today to wish Holland well.

The WWE SmackDown star stated that Ridge Holland is a family man a fellow Brit, and wished him the best moving forward. You can check out Wilson's message in the post below:

"Putting work aside, this is a family man and a fellow Brit 🇬🇧 I wish Ridge the fridge all the best!", he wrote.

Ridge Holland recently vowed to go through the entire WWE NXT roster

Ridge Holland faced NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov but the match was cut short for an injury angle.

In a recent interview on NXT, Holland said that he did not intend to injure Dragunov and claimed that he was not a monster trying to hurt people. The veteran added that his return to WWE NXT was a chance to show what he was capable of and said that he would defeat every man on the roster to prove himself:

"When that bell rang later that night, whatever happened, happened. There was no malicious intent. There was no ill-will. At the end of day, I'm a dad, I'm a husband, I'm a friend. I'm not a monster. I'm not someone who goes out and aimlessly tries to hurt people, tries to take away someone's career because I know what that feels like. I am in NXT for a reason, that is to prove everybody and show everyone who Ridge Holland truly is. And I will go through that roster man-by-man to prove myself, to find redemption," Ridge said.

Ridge Holland signed with WWE in 2018 but has never captured a championship with the promotion. Only time will tell if Holland actually stepped away or if this is an elaborate retirement angle.

