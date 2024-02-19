35-year-old WWE star seeks redemption after recent accusations

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of NXT.

The former Brawling Brutes member has unfortunately developed a reputation for being an unsafe worker among certain fans over time. This perception emerged following his involvement in matches where his opponents, such as Big E and Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince, suffered injuries.

Holland has been on a path to redeem himself since returning to WWE NXT, aiming to showcase his true identity. He recently emphasized this with a post on Twitter, featuring a picture that prominently displays the word 'REDEMPTION.'

Check out his latest tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ridge Holland recently sent an emotional message on WWE NXT

Ridge Holland faced the NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov in his first match since returning to the developmental brand. However, the bout was abruptly ended due to concerns over Dragunov suffering an injury during the match.

In a sit-down interview, Holland later addressed the WWE Universe and clarified that there was no ill intent in relation to what happened to Dragunov. He emphasized that he was not a monster aimlessly trying to hurt people. Holland went on to express that his return to WWE NXT was an opportunity to show everyone who he truly was.

"When that bell rang later that night, whatever happened, happened. There was no malicious intent. There was no ill-will. At the end of day, I'm a dad, I'm a husband, I'm a friend. I'm not a monster. I'm not someone who goes out and aimlessly tries to hurt people, tries to take away someone's career because I know what that feels like. I am in NXT for a reason, that is to prove everybody and show everyone who Ridge Holland truly is. And I will go through that roster man-by-man to prove myself, to find redemption," Ridge said.

The 35-year-old WWE star is currently embroiled in an intense feud with Gallus. In a recent showdown, he took on all three members of the group - Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang in a Gauntlet Match on WWE NXT.

What are your opinions about Ridge Holland's current run on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.