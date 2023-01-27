WWE SmackDown star should have "smacked around" Bray Wyatt's father on RAW XXX, veteran says

Bray Wyatt is one of the biggest stars in WWE. He is the son of wrestling legend Mike Rotunda, who competed in WWF as IRS and recently appeared on the 30th anniversary episode of RAW.

Mike Rotunda appeared during a poker tournament segment on this week's RAW. Baron Corbin frustrated Ted DiBiase by emerging victorious. Corbin was interrupted by IRS, who asked him to pay taxes on his winnings. Corbin obliged and was left with only a $100 note as Rotunda walked away with the cash.

On the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette expressed his dissatisfaction over the IRS segment. IRS is Bray Wyatt's father in real life and the latter is currently embroiled in a feud with LA Knight. Cornette believes LA Knight should have attacked the Eater of the Worlds' father.

"Mike Rotunda being IRS and coming in and confiscating the poker game money for haha and everybody knows it's bull*** anyway. And yeah IRS was his WWF gimmick, but why not do an IRS package for 60 seconds? And then show him sitting at ringside as Mike Rotunda because now he's the, what is he to Bray Wyatt, I've forgotten their families. He's Bray Wyatt's father. So people know that because they're playing out of the internet crowd and let LA Knight come down there and jerk Bray Wyatt's father over the f*****g rail and smack him around or something instead of what we got," Jim Cornette said. (23:50 - 24:43)

Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. A month later, he attacked LA Knight backstage to initiate his first feud post-return.

Over the next few weeks, Uncle Howdy started showing up. He shockingly attacked the former leader of the Wyatt Family, making the story more convoluted. The former WWE Champion has teased the return of his Fiend and Eater of Worlds characters on multiple occasions.

The two rivals will look to settle their differences at Royal Rumble in a few days' time. It will be a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match and everyone is unsure about how that will play out. Wyatt is no stranger to gimmick matches, having wrestled in a Firefly Funhouse Match and a Firefly Inferno Match in the past.

