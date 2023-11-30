WWE SmackDown Superstar reacts to harsh comments from former teammate

A WWE SmackDown Superstar recently reacted to harsh comments from their former teammate.

The superstar in question is Zelina Vega, who recently reacted to her former LWO member Santos Escobar's harsh comments. Vega and Escobar have had issues since the latter turned on the Latino World Order and attacked Rey Mysterio a few weeks ago.

The 39-year-old heel appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump and discussed his segment with Zelina on last week's SmackDown, where Vega slapped him. Escobar said he enjoyed the slap because he loves fire.

He added that there would be no back and forth as he is done with Vega and has already wished her the best in her future endeavors.

Vega then took to X/Twitter this afternoon to quickly lash out at the former member of the LWO. She warned the second-generation wrestler to watch his mouth.

"Sorry who? I don’t really remember anybody who couldn’t make me money so [woman shrugging emoji] you can take your 'perfect enterprise' and shove it. And for someone who’s actually been about that life and come back.. I’ve proved my worth.. have you? Watch your mouth," she wrote.

The "future endeavors" line is seen as a bit of a jab at any WWE Superstar. In the past, the company has wished wrestlers the best in their future endeavors when announcing their release.

Santos Escobar issues warning to returning WWE Superstar

It will be interesting to see if Zelina Vega offers to help Randy Orton with Santos Escobar when The Viper returns to WWE SmackDown.

WWE has announced that The Viper will be on Friday's SmackDown as a follow-up to his return at Survivor Series for the WarGames win and to his RAW return this past Monday night, which included a win over Dominik Mysterio. Escobar discussed Orton's return on The Bump today.

"And by the way, I just heard that Randy [Orton] is going to show up on SmackDown this Friday, is that correct? Well, I hope he doesn't show up. Because I know he is The Legend Killer, but I just sent a legend away for good. I don't want to send him away too. So, if he is watching this, I hope he doesn't show up," he said. [From 34:23 - 34:45]

The third-generation Orton and the second-generation Escobar have never been in the ring at the same time, so this match would be a first for the world of pro wrestling if it happens.

Vega was recently praised internally amid speculation on a new feud for her. Meanwhile, Escobar also knocked two masked superstars while on The Bump today.

What should be the payoff to the storyline with Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar? Should Vega turn heel? Sound off in the comments below!

