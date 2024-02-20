WWE SmackDown Superstar sends message ahead of RAW return

Tonight's WWE RAW will see The Road to WrestleMania 40 continue. A SmackDown Superstar is now celebrating their return to Monday night.

RAW will feature a Last Chance Battle Royal to determine who gets the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match later this month. The only confirmed participants as of this writing are Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre, Mia Yim, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler.

Vega usually performs on Friday nights, but the SmackDown Superstar took to X ahead of tonight's red brand return. She remains optimistic for a big win in hopes of making it to WrestleMania 40.

"Haven’t been to RAW in a while.. it’ll be nice to be back [heart hands emoji]," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Vega has been on the SmackDown roster since 2022. Her last RAW match came on May 1, 2023, as she teamed with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar for a loss to Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE RAW lineup stacked as Elimination Chamber build continues

WWE will air tonight's RAW live on the USA Network at 8 p.m. ET from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Tonight's show will be the final episode before next week's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW. A big eight-man match is being pushed for tonight's show, with The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh taking on Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, The Miz, and R-Truth.

Three big singles matches have also been announced for tonight. Ivar and Chad Gable will lock up, Cody Rhodes will take on Drew McIntyre, and GUNTHER will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso.

WWE has announced five participants for the Last Chance Battle Royal for the final Women's Elimination Chamber spot as of this writing, but more will be added to the match when it happens. The names confirmed as of now are Zelina Vega, Mia Yim, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Alba Fyre.

Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, and Sami Zayn are also being advertised for tonight's RAW. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have live coverage of tonight's episode as it happens.

What is your bold prediction for tonight's RAW? Who will win the Last Chance Battle Royal? Sound off in the comments below!