WWE did something wrong with Uncle Howdy on SmackDown, feels veteran (Exclusive)

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown was a power-packed episode filled with incredible matches. There were three title matches on the card with the WWE Women's Championship, the Women's United States Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Titles, all on the line.
Current WWE Tag Champions The Street Profits defended their belts against The Wyatt Sicks, but wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels there was something wrong with the booking. The match ended in a disqualification as Angelo Dawkins tried to take out DIY, but was attacked by Los Garza, all of whom were present at the ringside.
Taking advantage of the chaos, The Profits stood tall after taking out their opponents and even threw Uncle Howdy out of the ring in the process. Addressing the match during BroDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "WrestleBinge," Russo felt that they shouldn't have touched Uncle Howdy in the ring.
''They finally have the Wyatt Sicks out there again okay. So, the Wyatt Sicks wrestled the Street Profits tonight right, and it turned into a big schmaz but then, The Street Profits laid out Uncle Howdy. Guys, like I don't think they should touch Uncle Howdy. Leave him special, that's bray wyatt's brother. Everybody knows its [his] brother. When he's in the ring and they're laying him out, he's just another guy," Russo said. [From 39:50 onwards]
The Wyatt Sicks returned towards the end of May and immediately targeted the Tag Team division. DIY rallied the entire division to be at the ringside to stop Uncle Howdy's group from winning the title, and they did just that by ending the match in a disqualification.
