WWE split up another beloved faction before release

A beloved team has been split up by WWE. This came just days before one of the stars was released by the company.

WWE has released several stars from the company before and during the latest episode of SmackDown. While the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, has been let go, he's not the only one. Top beloved stars, including Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler, have been let go, as have Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Gallus, Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, Riley Osborne, and several other stars have also been let go. However, one of the names that drew the attention of the fans was Jakara Jackson.

This week, the team of Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend was broken up. Noam Dar met up with the rest of Meta-Four and said that it was time for the band to get back together. It was Dar's return after almost 11 months away.

However, Lash Legend said that they needed to talk. She listed their achievements and said that it was time for them to split and concentrate on themselves going forward. All of them shared a hug and walked away. This not only ended Meta-Four but also Lash Legend's team with Jakara Jackson as well.

It appears this was to set up Legend's future after Jackson's WWE release. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jackson.

