WWE split up another beloved faction before release

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 03, 2025 02:43 GMT
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative (Credit: WWE.com)

A beloved team has been split up by WWE. This came just days before one of the stars was released by the company.

Ad

WWE has released several stars from the company before and during the latest episode of SmackDown. While the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, has been let go, he's not the only one. Top beloved stars, including Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler, have been let go, as have Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Gallus, Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, Riley Osborne, and several other stars have also been let go. However, one of the names that drew the attention of the fans was Jakara Jackson.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This week, the team of Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend was broken up. Noam Dar met up with the rest of Meta-Four and said that it was time for the band to get back together. It was Dar's return after almost 11 months away.

However, Lash Legend said that they needed to talk. She listed their achievements and said that it was time for them to split and concentrate on themselves going forward. All of them shared a hug and walked away. This not only ended Meta-Four but also Lash Legend's team with Jakara Jackson as well.

It appears this was to set up Legend's future after Jackson's WWE release. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jackson.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications