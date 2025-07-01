WWE star accidentally drops Cody Rhodes' birthday cake

A popular WWE star dropped Cody Rhodes' birthday cake in a hilarious moment after SmackDown went off-air tonight. Jey Uso dropped the cake in the middle of the ring, and he and Cody couldn't help but laugh over the botch.

The July 4 episode of SmackDown was taped immediately after RAW this week. The main event saw Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso taking on Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. After the show went off the air, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came out and saved Jacob Fatu from The Bloodline. Shortly after, Rhodes and Jey celebrated the former's birthday with a cake, and Uso ended up dropping it in the ring.

Cody turned 40 years old on June 30, 2025. He made his return to WWE three years ago, with a win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare went on to headline the next three WrestleManias against Roman Reigns and John Cena.

As for Jacob Fatu, he picked up a clean pinfall victory over Solo Sikoa at tonight's SmackDown taping. Unfortunately, The Bloodline had the numbers advantage over him and beat him up after the win. Cody and Jey quickly came out to even the odds and sent the fans home happy in the process.

