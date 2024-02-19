WWE star acknowledges Roman Reigns following SmackDown

WWE's top faction led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, is going from strength to strength. RAW commentator Pat McAfee recently acknowledged The Tribal Chief during his public appearance outside the Stamford-based company.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock became an official member of The Bloodline. The Hollywood star cut a heel promo mocking Cody Rhodes and the fans who want the Tribal Chief to face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL instead of The Rock himself. He further claimed he would make sure the former AEW star leaves The Show of Shows empty-handed following his championship match against The Head of The Table.

Pat McAfee made an appearance at a recent NBA All-Star celebrity game. The 36-year-old featured in one of the many pictures from the event posted by WWE on Instagram. He could be seen throwing up the "We The Ones" gesture that is commonly used to acknowledge Roman Reigns.

The RAW commentator posted the picture on his Instagram Story, claiming that he acknowledged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Bloodline. The same was also posted by Paul Heyman. Pat further reshared The Wiseman's Instagram Story.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns would fit any era

Roman Reigns is one of the longest-reigning champions of all time. The leader of The Bloodline has held the title for over 1,265 days and has yet to show any signs of slowing down.

While Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan claimed The Tribal Chief has learned well from his father and has adapted the old-school lessons to the new era. He believes Reigns would fit in any era:

"Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era."

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can finally dethrone the champion and complete his story.

