WWE star added to main event after Sami Zayn is ruled out

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was added to the main event match on Monday Night RAW after Sami Zayn got ruled out.

Monday Night RAW kicked off with the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes making his way to the ring. He talked about Brock Lesnar and their match at SummerSlam. He was soon interrupted by the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

When Judgment Day showed up, Seth Rollins hinted at Cody being the new challenger for his title. Damian Priest said that the duo acted like it was their show and assured that the Judgement Day runs Monday Night RAW.

Finn Balor later emerged from the crowd and attacked Rollins. Sami Zayn came out to help the duo, and a brawl ensued. It was later announced that the trio of Rollins, Rhodes, and one-half of the tag team champions Sami Zayn would take on the members of Judgment Day in the main event.

In a backstage segment later, Zayn was attacked by JD Mcdonagh, which ruled him out of the match.

When Seth Rollins was asked about who would be the team's third member, Nakamura appeared and offered his allegiance. The match was made official soon after.

It will be interesting to see how the main event pans out with Nakamura involved.

Are you looking forward to the main event? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here